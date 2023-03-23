The IHSA schedule doesn’t allow much time between the winter and spring sports season, with the first day of spring sports competition traditionally coming the Monday following the end of the winter sports season.

That situation allows for just a Sunday between the final day of the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals and the first day of games and meets for 13 spring sports, 10 of which are played by area schools.

But thanks to the frigid, precipitation-filled weather which has accompanied the start of the spring sports season, area athletes are finding a little more downtime than they had planned.

