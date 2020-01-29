Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The Event and Skate Plaza is now available for ice skating in Bourbonnais — weather permitting, of course.
The outdoor frozen rink is a free recreational activity provided to the community during the winter months. Each winter, the park is flooded and becomes an ice-skating rink. It’s a collaborative effort between the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District with contributions from the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
“We look forward to offering this free and fun activity for residents and visitors every year,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a press release. “As long as the weather cooperates, bring your skates, bundle up and safely enjoy the outdoors.”
The community is invited to use the ice free of charge.
“We are extremely excited to bring ice skating to Bourbonnais,” BTPD Executive Director Hollice Clark said in the release. “Our partnership goal with the Village of Bourbonnais is to bring the community together to enhance outdoor recreation and quality of life.”
The rink is located 600 Main Street NW, behind the Village of Bourbonnais Administration Building. Skating is available daily from 9 a.m. to dusk.
