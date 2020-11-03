BOURBONNAIS — A brush fire got out of control in Bourbonnais on Tuesday afternoon and caused approximately $60,000 in damage to several buildings in the 2200 block of West 3100N Road.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection Chief Ed St. Louis said while a caller was still online with 911, a second caller reported a trailer was on fire.
There were two structures and dense brush on fire with flames nearing an occupied residence before firefighters from several departments arrived on scene.
A second alarm was called due to a large brush fire in the western portion of Kankakee County using manpower, St. Louis said.
Water had to be trucked in due to the nearest fire hydrant being 1,500 feet from the fire.
Resources from as far away as Plainfield and Morris responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!