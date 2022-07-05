PFC Aaron Toppen

 Courtesy of Our Fallen Hero Foundation

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Our Fallen Hero Foundation, in memory of PFC Aaron Toppen, will be hosting a motorcycle and car run on Aug. 7. The event will be held at 851 N. Main St., Manteno, and will include live music, a memorial ceremony, Band of Brothers and more.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first escorted ride leaving at 10 a.m. Lunch will be included with the ride.

The day also will feature bagpipes, raffles, vendors and a cash bar.

Proceeds will benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation: In Memory of Aaron Toppen.

In a biography of Toppen, written by his mother, Pam, she said, “From a young age, PFC Aaron Toppen was incredibly patriotic and dreamed of following the footsteps of both his maternal and paternal grandfathers by enlisting in the military to serve the country he loved.”

Toppen was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and is recommended for the Medal of Valor.

The foundation was established in Toppen’s memory in spring 2018. For more information, go to ourfallenherofoundation.org.

