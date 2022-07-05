Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MANTENO — Our Fallen Hero Foundation, in memory of PFC Aaron Toppen, will be hosting a motorcycle and car run on Aug. 7. The event will be held at 851 N. Main St., Manteno, and will include live music, a memorial ceremony, Band of Brothers and more.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first escorted ride leaving at 10 a.m. Lunch will be included with the ride.
The day also will feature bagpipes, raffles, vendors and a cash bar.
Proceeds will benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation: In Memory of Aaron Toppen.
In a biography of Toppen, written by his mother, Pam, she said, “From a young age, PFC Aaron Toppen was incredibly patriotic and dreamed of following the footsteps of both his maternal and paternal grandfathers by enlisting in the military to serve the country he loved.”
Toppen was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and is recommended for the Medal of Valor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.