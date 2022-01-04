An Orlando teenager laced up his running shoes on Sunday to offer a tribute to fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
Zechariah Cartledge, 13, ran 1 mile carrying a “Thin Blue Line” flag, which symbolizes support for first responders and especially police. That flag will be sent to the family of the fallen officer along with a handwritten note. That’s what Cartledge does for every first responder “who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”
To date, Cartledge has run 1,104 miles in honor of fallen first responders. He does this while raising funds through his nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes.
Since his run honoring Rittmanic on Sunday, Cartledge has received thanks and messages of appreciation from the Kankakee County community and Rittmanic’s family.
“We’ve had lots of feedback from that community, from Rittmanic’s family and wife,” he said via phone on Monday. “We’ve also received feedback from [Officer Bailey’s family] and have been getting updates from them on how he’s doing.”
Kankakee County Jim Rowe said this week that Bailey continues to be hospitalized and fighting for his life after he was shot alongside Rittmanic on a call Wednesday to Comfort Inn in Bradley.
The same night Cartledge ran a mile for Rittmanic, he also ran a mile for Chicago firefighter MaShawn Plummer who died in the line of duty last month. For that mile, Cartledge carried a red-line flag.
Cartledge shared that he has been running for about five years and began doing a number of 5k events that honor first responders. In a specific race, Tunnel to Tower, Cartledge found himself running alongside first responders dressed in full gear.
He came to find that they were running in honor of first responders who were killed during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
“That inspired me to do something related to them but on my own level,” he said.
After getting in contact with the widow of a fallen 9/11 first responder that Cartledge was running in honor of, he then began raising funds for the families of fallen first responders and running a mile in each of their honors.
Along with his father, Chad Cartledge, Running 4 Heroes began in 2019 and the younger Cartledge has run in 21 states, including Illinois.
“It started growing really fast, so we created a board of directors,” he said, noting that, “over the years, we found a perfect group of people.”
“In the day and age we are living in, now more than ever, it’s important to show our support to our first responders and help honor those that have fallen giving their lives to service,” Chad said.
“When Zechariah set out on this mission, we wanted to do our part to stand with him, though I don’t think any of us had an idea of just how big of an impact it would eventually make across the country,” he continued. “In the end, we hope this mission honors our heroes well and shows them that what they do matters and that their service and sacrifice are appreciated.”
The organization donates monthly grants of $10,000 to individuals injured in the line of duty. The individuals are nominated through an application process, and one is selected each month. Cartledge and his team fly out to the recipient and present them with a check.
Overall, they’ve ran 1,104 miles to date and have given $227,000 to 27 respondents through monthly grants.
For more information on Running 4 Heroes, go to running4heroes.org.
