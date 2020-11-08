With Veterans Day coming Wednesday, an Army veteran and his nonprofit are once again honoring the men and women who have served and reside at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.
Eric Peterson and Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans transition home, will deliver food and clothing items to the residents on Wednesday.
Peterson said in a Facebook post they would like to gather the items by Monday.
The 32-year-old veteran who served in the Illinois National Army Guard and served a tour in Afghanistan said the residents are unable to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson said they are seeking donations: large jugs of Gatorade, clothes hangers, new zip-up hoodies (sizes large, extra large and XXL preferred), soda (any brand), chips (any brand) and snack cakes (any brand).
Drop-off points are located at CertaPro Painters of Homewood and Kankakee County, 1052 Lincoln Drive, Manteno, and Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.
Peterson said they are also looking for videos wishing veterans well, telling them they are loved, and other encouraging messages to keep their spirits up. Those videos can be emailed to EricP@projectheadspaceandtiming.org.
In a similar effort in June, the organization brought a 16-foot box truck loaded with goodies for the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!