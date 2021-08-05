BOURBONNAIS — Earlier this week, trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Bourbonnais officials to issue $1.5 million in bonds to finance infrastructure improvements for three lots located on the west side of Interstate 57 at Bourbonnais Parkway.
A Road Ranger travel center is proposed on one of the lots. It will occupy 11 acres on the southwest side of the Bourbonnais Parkway exchange on Interstate 57.
It is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.
The travel center would include fuel service areas for automobiles and semi-tractor trailers. There would be a convenience store that includes food services.
Road Ranger is based in Rockford and owns 74 travel centers in Illinois and six other states.
“We are getting closer to moving dirt,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “This is a significant sized lot.”
The trustees will vote on the ordinance at their Aug. 16 meeting.
THE PROJECT
Details of the project were presented at a finance committee meeting in June.
During its presentation in June, Jennings Realty of Chicago representatives asked trustees for $1.5 million in tax increment financing (TIF) to be used for infrastructure work on three connecting lots on the south side of the parkway, which includes the 11-acre lot Road Ranger is purchasing.
TIF districts allow local governments to invest in infrastructure and other improvements through the property taxes generated within the district’s boundaries.
The length of the loan is until 2029, but village officials said that it could be paid off in three to five years based on projected annual revenues of $400,000 to $600,000.
Jennings Realty is the developer for the undisclosed landowner of 145 acres on the east side of U.S. Route 45/52 between Indian Oaks Road (East 5000N County Road) and Bourbonnais Parkway (East 6000N Road).
The travel center would become the third located in Kankakee County.
There is a Love’s Travel Stop located at exit 308 on I-57 in Kankakee, and the company is currently building a facility on the east side of Grant Park.
NEW CONTRACT
Trustees also heard the first reading of an ordinance for a new four-year contract with Police Chief Jim Phelps.
Phelps’ annual salary will increase to $135,496 from $131,550.
The 56-year-old Phelps has been with the department for 31 years.
In January, Phelps retired. The retirement was dictated by the current pension system, he said.
After reaching the age of 55 and achieving 31 years of service, benefits could be reduced if he didn’t retire.
Starting Jan. 11, he was no longer an employee of the village. Rather, he serves as an independent contractor.
Phelps was named interim chief in October 2012, when Greg Kunce retired. Two months later, the village trustees removed “interim” from the title.
When Kunce was named chief in 2011, Phelps was promoted to deputy chief.
