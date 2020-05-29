Operation Rolling Valor brought Memorial Day to veterans this year. A rolling convoy of about 15 cars, the event began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Manteno Legion and made stops at the home of World War II veteran Ray Olley, Prince Home for homeless veterans, Manteno Veterans Home, Illinois State Veterans Cemetery and St. Joseph and Elwood cemeteries. “Taps” was played, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored.
Eric Peterson donated items for the veterans. Jojo Sayson, E.W. Peterson and Daniel Gerber organized the event with support from the Manteno Legion, Commander Joe Gaca and Cindy Scripter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!