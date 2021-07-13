The Kankakee County Board unanimously passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting to oppose the establishment of a Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area being proposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The refuge would cover approximately 28 square miles, including areas on both sides of the Kankakee River from Momence east to the Indiana state line and a significant portion of Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding two open houses where residents can give their input. The first open house is from 3:30 to 7 p.m. today at Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15729 E. 3000S Road in Pembroke Township, and from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Island Park, 79 Mill St. in Momence.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to purchase the land in the proposed refuge area. That action would remove the property from the property tax rolls. It's estimated the proposed refuge area in Momence generates $1.2 million in property taxes annually. Of that total, nearly $800,000 goes to the Momence School District.
The Pembroke portion of refuge focus area includes roughly 40% of Pembroke Township which would also cause a tremendous loss of tax base, said Chad Miller, county board member and Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.