Stateline logjam
Buy Now

Large tree trunks, branches and debris approach a large logjam, which now hosts growing foliage, just downstream from the Kankakee River State Line Bridge in east Momence.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Board unanimously passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting to oppose the establishment of a Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area being proposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The refuge would cover approximately 28 square miles, including areas on both sides of the Kankakee River from Momence east to the Indiana state line and a significant portion of Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding two open houses where residents can give their input. The first open house is from 3:30 to 7 p.m. today at Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15729 E. 3000S Road in Pembroke Township, and from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Island Park, 79 Mill St. in Momence.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to purchase the land in the proposed refuge area. That action would remove the property from the property tax rolls. It's estimated the proposed refuge area in Momence generates $1.2 million in property taxes annually. Of that total, nearly $800,000 goes to the Momence School District. 

The Pembroke portion of refuge focus area includes roughly 40% of Pembroke Township which would also cause a tremendous loss of tax base, said Chad Miller, county board member and Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.