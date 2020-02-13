Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The next step in the village of Bourbonnais’ Community Campus Plan is an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Municipal Center Community Room, 700 Main St. NW.
Last fall, village officials announced plans to create a central core for community gatherings around the Municipal Center and surrounding areas.
A recent online survey resulted in more than 1,100 people sharing their ideas in response to the village’s outreach efforts to “Imagine Bourbonnais.”
“We recognized the need for the campus plan, but the response from the community thus far has shown us what that need is,” Mayor Paul Schore said.
“The open house is another initial opportunity for public input, and we strongly encourage involvement,” Schore said in a press release. “In these digital times, it can be easy to click and complain. We are trying to make it easier for the public to come and voice their ideas.”
The first open house will include interactive workshops for the community to help determine campus planning goals and further offer opportunities to engage in initial visioning exercises.
One example includes a visual preference station that will solicit feedback on the look and feel of spaces and facilities as well as the types of programming that the community wants to see in the future.
All ages are encouraged to participate and can arrive at any time during the open house. The event will be led by The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm, with support from village officials.
To learn more about the plan and upcoming input opportunities, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!