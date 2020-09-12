BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University Theatre will present Theatre in the Park featuring a modernized take on William Shakespeare’s classic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Reimagined and set in the Chicago “L,” the ONU Shakespeare Troupe will take the audience on a journey from the subway to an enchanted forest where the hilarious story comes to life.
Directed by Professor Ashley Sarver, this family-friendly show will be presented on the lawn of the Sims Educational Center on the ONU campus. Audience members are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and wear a mask while in attendance.
Showtimes are 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17 and 18, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are free but should be reserved in advance at eventbrite.com/o/onu-theatre-31121847563.
