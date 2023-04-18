Karen Pence

Karen Pence, former first lady of Indiana and former second lady of the United States, was honored last week as a “woman of influence for the next generation” with the 2023 Maggie Sloan Crawford Award from Olivet Nazarene University.

 Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS — Karen Pence, former first lady of Indiana and former second lady of the United States, was honored last week as a “woman of influence for the next generation” with the 2023 Maggie Sloan Crawford Award from Olivet Nazarene University.

In honor of Maggie Sloan Crawford, the first graduate of ONU, the Crawford family continues the tradition of recognizing women whose lives and accomplishments mark them as outstanding examples and role models for today’s young women, according to an ONU news release.

Pence was honored during the April 12 chapel service on campus.

Recommended for you