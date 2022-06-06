BOURBONNAIS — Having offered a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics since the 1970s, Olivet Nazarene University has recently expanded its dietetics program to offer a Master of Science in the subject as well.
ONU announced in a news release that the addition was in response to new standards set by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND).
ACEND changed to require students to complete a master’s degree, and ONU has been approved for candidacy to launch this new program.
That means the first cohort of students can now enroll to begin the program in fall 2022.
Most students who pursue credentialing apply to be matched with a master’s program during the spring of their undergraduate senior year of college.
ONU has seen hundreds of students successfully match with master’s programs over the years, according to the release.
Catherine Anstrom, professor and director of the new program, noted in the release that the new master’s degree offering at ONU will allow dietetics undergraduate students a “seamless pathway” to the RDN credential. Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) are required to complete a master’s degree.
“This credential will allow students interested in working with individuals nutritionally to be employed in a variety of professional settings without limitations,” Anstrom said in the release.
“Additionally, the supervised experiential learning hours will allow the ONU dietetic graduate students to impact [the] surrounding community’s nutritional health by working with a variety of local and regional organizations.”
This master’s program consists of 45 graduate hours with 1,000 hours of supervised experiential learning incorporated into the courses.
Students in the program will experience an integration of supervised experiential learning hours beginning the first semester in the program.
The program embraces competency-based learning that allows students to work with faculty and preceptors to master nutrition-related skills in the areas of clinical, community, foodservice, management and sustainability.
Those who are interested in applying to the future graduate program can email MSFGDietetics@olivet.edu with any questions.
