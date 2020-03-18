Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE LOCALLY DENSE WITH VISIBILITIES DOWN TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES, WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. AS A RESULT, MOTORISTS SHOULD USE CAUTION AND SHOULD EXPECT POCKETS OF MORE SHARPLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW FOR EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE, AND USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS IF ENCOUNTERING AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING. LINGERING FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY MID MORNING.