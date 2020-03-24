Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has made a one-year scholarship available to students who reside within the its service area.
Requirements for eligibility include:
• Student can provide documentation that they have been accepted into an accredited into an Allied Health Program.
• Allied Health Programs include a wide-range of professions including, but not limited to: Doctor of Medicine, Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse, Pharmacist, Athletic Trainer, Laboratory or X-ray Technician, and Physical, Occupational or Speech Therapist.
• Consideration also will be given to students who are currently enrolled in an Allied Health Program and are in good standing with their college or university and are earning passing grades.
• Students are not eligible if they have only been accepted into a “general studies program” or in a “pre-curriculum.” Examples not eligible include but are not limited to: “PreMedicine, “Pre-Nursing” or “Pre-Physical Therapy.” Once the student has been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program, they will become eligible to apply.
For more information or to apply, visit the IMH Scholarship page on imhrh.org. Completed applications must be returned by May 15 to the IMH Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka, IL 60970.
