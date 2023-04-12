Cops & Courts

COAL CITY — The driver of a vehicle died in a fatal crash in Grundy County as he was being pursued by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Police Monday.

In a press release, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the driver as James L. Pheal, 44, of Aurora.

According to a Facebook post made by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the office attempted a traffic stop in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Illinois Route 113, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

