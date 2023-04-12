...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
COAL CITY — The driver of a vehicle died in a fatal crash in Grundy County as he was being pursued by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Police Monday.
In a press release, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the driver as James L. Pheal, 44, of Aurora.
According to a Facebook post made by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the office attempted a traffic stop in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Illinois Route 113, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle police attempted to stop, Pheal’s Dodge Durango, turned east on Route 113 and attempted to pass another vehicle east of Higgins Road when it struck a ComEd truck nearly head on, the Facebook post said.
After the collision, Pheal’s vehicle rolled several times, coming to a rest in the south ditch of Route 113, according to Callahan’s release.
Pheal was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the ComEd truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.
Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
