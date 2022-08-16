FILE - Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against Monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2022. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said.
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization said Friday, May 27, 2022, that nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File
AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File
The Kankakee County Health Department confirmed Monday there has been one case of monkeypox (MPV) infection in residents of Kankakee County and announced it has a limited supply of vaccine available for high-risk groups.
Monkeypox spreads through prolonged contact and the risk to Kankakee County residents remains low, according to a press release from the department.
Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that belongs to the orthopoxviral family. Most infections last two to four weeks and resolve on their own; however, some cases can become severe.
The health department noted that person-to-person transmission is possible through close contact with body fluids, MPV sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.) or through respiratory droplets through prolonged face-to-face contact or sexual contact.
Visit cdc.gov and select the “Monkeypox in the U.S.” box to learn more about how monkeypox spreads.
The health department received doses of the vaccine that protects against monkeypox Friday, according to county health administrator John Bevis. He said both Riverside Medical Center and Ascension St. Mary are expected to receive the vaccine as well.
MPV vaccine is available through the Kankakee County Health Department by appointment only for certain high-risk groups because supply is low nationwide.
“The monkeypox vaccine is more at this point for an individual who has had a direct exposure to somebody who was positive for the monkeypox, not necessarily for somebody that’s just [thinking], ‘You know what, I’ve heard about this so I think I’ll go down and get a vaccine for it,’” Bevis said.
Individuals are eligible for an MPV vaccine if they are 18 years and older and: had a direct exposure to a lab-confirmed case of monkeypox, or, are gay, bisexual, or other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men (MSM), and who have had multiple anonymous sex partners, sex at social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods within the last 14 days.
Those who meet one of these eligibilities can make an appointment at KCHD by calling 815-802-9400 Option 1.
