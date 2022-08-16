The Kankakee County Health Department confirmed Monday there has been one case of monkeypox (MPV) infection in residents of Kankakee County and announced it has a limited supply of vaccine available for high-risk groups.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged contact and the risk to Kankakee County residents remains low, according to a press release from the department.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that belongs to the orthopoxviral family. Most infections last two to four weeks and resolve on their own; however, some cases can become severe.

Recommended for you