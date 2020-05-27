Editor's note: The name of the victim has been added.
WATSEKA — Iroquois County Sheriff’s police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday about 2 miles northwest of Gilman.
Santino Martinez, 41, of Willowbrook, was killed in the crash that occurred at 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of 500E Road and 1900N Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle driven by Christopher Benz, of Onarga, was traveling south on 500E Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at 1900N Road.
Benz then struck a vehicle driven by Felipe Aranda that was westbound on 1900N Road. Martinez was a passenger in Aranda’s vehicle. He was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee where he was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m., Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
There was no information if Aranda was injured in the crash. Benz was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police issued Benz tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
