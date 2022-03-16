Debora R. Singleton, 71, of St. Anne, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 45-52 at the Kankakee-Iroquois County line (8000South Road) early Wednesday morning.
Singleton was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved and was pronounced dead at the scene, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Michael L. Parsons, 36, of Milford, was airlifted to a regional area hospital with serious injuries, according to Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m.
A preliminary investigation by ISP indicated Singleton was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan west on 8000South Road approaching Route 45-52 while Parsons was driving a Ford Escape north on Route 45-52.
Singleton failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Parsons in the intersection, according to ISP.
The road was closed Wednesday morning and traffic was rerouted for approximately two hours, according to ISP.
State police said there is no further information available.
It is the second fatal crash in Kankakee County since last Tuesday, and the third in Iroquois County since Saturday.
