By Daily Journal staff report
HERSCHER — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will host a one-day collection event for household hazardous waste. The event is sponsored by the Herscher High School SEA.
Open to all Illinois residents, the event will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Herscher High School. It will collect personal household hazardous waste only, and organizers ask that no business, farm, industrial, school or municipality waste be brought to the site.
Acceptable items include the following: oil-based paints, paint thinners, insecticides, antifreeze, pool chemicals, fluorescent lamp bulbs, acids, unwanted medications (excluding controlled substances), household batteries, herbicides, solvents, old gasoline, aerosol paints, drain cleaners, corrosives, used motor oil, lawn chemicals, pesticides, hobby chemicals, cleaning products and mercury.
Unacceptable items include the following: latex paints, smoke detectors, agricultural wastes, propane tanks, lead acid batteries. ammunition/explosives, farm machinery oil, fireworks, fire extinguishers, biohazard waste, controlled substances, institutional wastes and business/commercial sector waste.
