MANTENO — Kankakee’s tourism agency wanted to keep its financial records secret. But faced with the loss of half of its annual budget, it relented to demands to open its books.
When the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau released them to the village of Bradley last month, the records automatically became public.
In response to an open records request, the village gave the documents to the Daily Journal.
The visitors bureau’s job is to market Kankakee County as a destination to those who live elsewhere.
Last year, it pulled in about $830,000, the bulk of which came from the local 5 percent hotel tax and the rest from a state grant.
During the last two fiscal years, nearly 4 percent, or $64,489, of the bureau’s revenues went to the Louis F. Cainkar law firm, which has offices in Chicago and the suburbs.
Asked about this, Staci Wilken, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the law firm has taken care of such issues as working on an agreement among its six member governmental bodies, including Bradley, continuing their more than 30-year-old arrangement.
The lawyers also have worked on personnel issues, as well as a program where people can rent bikes at stations around the county.
“With legal bills, there are often unforeseen expenses,” Wilken said. “Some years are less; some years are more.”
Additionally, the lawyers helped with the unsuccessful effort to get government pensions for the three full-time employees at the bureau, Wilken said. Statewide, a number of nonprofit groups have obtained such benefits, even though they are exempt from open records laws.
Wilken said the county is in a position to “grow and thrive.”
“That’s why I’m anxious to work on a resolution with Bradley,” she said in an interview. “We’ve got a very capable board. They have stood by the CVB. We are doing good work.”
Many local hotel owners have come out in favor of the visitors bureau, which is in negotiations with Bradley. Wilken provided letters that the owners sent to Bradley officials last year in support of the agency.
“Staci has taken what once was an embarrassment of a CVB to something that everyone should be very proud of now,” said Peter Les, owner of Quality Inn in Bradley.
Austin Herdina, general manager of Fairfield Inn in Kankakee, questioned Bradley’s proposal to separately market itself. Bradley alone, he said, has few attractions.
“(T)he city lines seem blurred to me, and they definitely are blurred to our guests. We are better when marketed as a whole instead of individual cities,” Herdina wrote.
The village’s acting mayor, Mike Watson, declined to comment on the financial documents, saying he did not want to interfere with the talks.
When village officials were asked for the agency’s books earlier this year, they were told they could drop by the Manteno office and review the documents, but could not make copies.
“The CVB has no quarrel with other representatives of those units of government reviewing the CVB’s financial records,” the bureau’s then-president, Hollice Clark, said in an email at the time. “However, the CVB must remain cognizant of the fact that any document released to a unit of government will become a public record. To that end, the CVB must be careful to protect the privacy of its employees and vendors, and it will not release records that will place it in a competitive disadvantage in terms of promoting Kankakee County, as a whole, as a tourist destination.”
If the bureau doesn’t work out a deal with Bradley by August, it will lose half of its budget. The village generates much of the money because most of the area’s hotels are there.
Here are some expenditures that the Daily Journal noticed in its review of the bureau’s finances:
• Marketing — During the last two fiscal years, the bureau has paid McElroy Communications for a number of services, including laying out ads, providing inventory for the bureau’s retail shop and arranging for apparel for summer interns and Oktoberfest. The Manteno firm is owned by Wilken’s sister, Jami McElroy. Wilken, who became executive director in 2016, said the bureau’s relationship with McElroy Communications predates her time in charge. She noted the agency also contracts with two other marketing and communications firms.
• Wellness — The bureau spent $240 on two “Wellness Wednesday” presentations put on by local personal trainer Eric McElroy, Wilken’s brother-in-law and husband of Jami.
• Rent — The visitors bureau’s rent increased from $3,500 to $3,850 a month this year. The group leases from Municipal Bank in Manteno, which is in the same building as the visitors bureau. The total annual rent will be $46,200. That works out to 5.5 percent of the budget.
• Wedding gift — One expenditure listed in August 2018 was $55 for “Megan’s wedding gift.” Megan is the bureau’s contact for the Chicago Bears, which holds a training camp in Bourbonnais every summer. “The Chicago Bears is a huge contract for us. We want to leverage the 40,000 people who come into this community,” Wilken said.
• Clothing — A $734 expenditure for “attire for video” was with DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnnais. This was for local “models” in a three-minute YouTube video titled “Outdoor Adventure,” which was released in April and has drawn 55,000 views. DressWell also donated some clothing for the video, Wilken said. The models kept the clothing as payment for their services, she said.
• Holiday party — Expenditures for a holiday party in December 2018 amounted to $2,172. The spending included three entertainers, catering, flowers and table covers. The party was held after a monthly board meeting at the bureau’s Manteno office. It included board members, hotel executives, models in the video, makers of the local goods in the bureau’s store and local “influencers.” The staff’s separate holiday party cost the bureau $507. The staff includes three full-time employees and one part-timer.
