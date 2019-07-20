SAMMONS POINT — Bradley’s acting mayor, Mike Watson, often sports a button that says, “I Love Bradley, Illinois.”
For a number of years, though, the Bradley native’s affections apparently resided in southern Kankakee County. So much so that he helped found a new town there called Sammons Point and served as its first mayor.
Watson is one of the few people who can claim to have been the mayor of two different towns.
In early May, Watson was appointed mayor pro tem of Bradley after Mayor Bruce Adams abruptly resigned, citing health reasons.
A Bradley trustee since 2015, Watson founded the Progressive Citizens Party, which won the majority of seats on the board of trustees in early April.
For decades, Watson has owned United Disposal, a garbage collection company in Bradley. In the 1990s, he said he moved to what would become Sammons Point, where his children went to school.
In the early 2000s, Houston-based Waste Management wanted to build a landfill in the area. Watson said he was fine with the company proposing a smaller operation, similar to one the company had closed years before.
But he said Waste Management wanted one that was much larger, upsetting him and other residents.
“I thought there could be a reasonable compromise with Waste Management — an expansion that would fulfill the needs of Kankakee County, but not be so intrusive to the lives of neighboring residents,” he said.
Waste Management did not budge.
After the state’s first denial of the company’s application for a landfill, Watson said he “strongly suspected” Waste Management would return with a new proposal. In the mid-2000s, he said he gathered his neighbors to fight the project.
He said he spent a “significant amount of money” in the battle, but wouldn’t say how much.
Rather than fight in court endlessly, Watson proposed residents hold a referendum to create a village that would control the zoning of operations such as Waste Management’s. Forming a municipality, he reasoned, would not cost him as much as a legal fight with the company.
In March 2006, voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum to incorporate the maze-looking village. Its population is 280. Watson took office as mayor.
About a year later, the village disbanded because of a legal problem with its formation. It reincorporated in 2008, with Watson again leading. He resigned his post in 2012 because he wanted to move back to Bradley, where he grew up and owned a house.
The county clerk’s office says Watson was a voter in Sammons Point during his time as mayor. But county property tax records indicate that Watson’s house in Bradley, rather than the one in Sammons Point, had a homestead tax exemption. By law, property owners can only use the exemption where they live.
Watson acknowledged that he should have taken the exemption in Sammons Point, rather than Bradley. He said it was his first project and that he probably didn’t even know the exemption existed at the time.
“It wasn’t intentional,” he said. “I probably never applied for the exemption. Was it carried over from the previous owner?”
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
To this day, Watson, a Bradley-Bourbonnais High School graduate, still has extensive land holdings in Sammons Point. During a recent interview, Joe Culkin, a resident just outside the village’s boundaries, took a reporter on a tour of Sammons Point and pointed out Watson’s properties.
Culkin, who lives and works in the same building on Route 52, said the property was annexed, but he was able to separate from the village after a battle.
He said he believed Watson had a conflict of interest in forming a town to keep a landfill out. He noted Waste Management is in the same business as United Disposal — garbage collection. That’s the reason, he said, Watson spent so much money fighting the landfill.
“If you looked at this standing from the outside, what is the obvious thing that he was doing this for? It would be money,” Culkin said. “There are better ways to stop a landfill than forming a town.”
Watson, however, said he had no conflict of interest.
“That’s innuendo fabricated by Joe Culkin,” the mayor said. “I opposed Waste Management’s landfill in Sammons Point because I was an adjoining landowner on two sides.”
He said when a landfill was proposed in Kankakee years ago, he said he did not oppose it, while Waste Management did.
“I wasn’t engaged in that because I wasn’t an adjoining property owner,” he said.
Watson’s company hauls industrial and commercial trash. It handled Bradley’s garbage service until 2011. He runs a transfer station in Bradley, where waste is temporarily deposited and then taken to landfills in other counties.
When Waste Management ran a local landfill, it had no effect on United Disposal’s business, Watson said.
“My competitors aren’t my mortal enemies,” he said.
‘OUR OWN SAY-SO’
Culkin said he doesn’t consider Sammons Point a real town.
“There’s no snowplow. There isn’t anything,” he said.
Sammons Point’s current mayor, Rob Keller, one of the town’s founders, said it has three miles of road and compensates Otto Township for plowing and maintaining them. The village board meets at the nearby Chebanse village hall.
Sammons Point, Keller said, was designed to stop the Waste Management proposal. Keller said he has heard of no plans in recent years of Waste Management coming back.
“We want to have our own say-so about what goes on here,” Keller said, “rather than the county telling us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!