BRADLEY — No employee in any school district is required to go through a boss before reporting suspected child abuse to the state.
But because of the chain of command, employees often do. Under state law, no boss legally can stop a subordinate from making a report.
Last week, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School support staff member was placed on leave after being accused of showing a 17-year-old male student a pornographic website while supervising detention. The employee was arrested.
The student, according to the district, reported the incident to another staff member, who then informed administrators. The superintendent then contacted authorities.
Under state law, those who work with children are considered “mandated reporters.” They are mandated to report suspected child abuse or neglect immediately when they have “reasonable cause to believe” that a child known to them in their official capacity may be an abused or neglected child.
They must call the Department of Children and Family Services hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE. The law also allows them to have someone else, perhaps a supervisor, make the call.
The practice of going through the chain of command must not delay making the report, according to the department. The law bars any person, including a supervisor, from suppressing, changing or editing a report.
The department recommends the mandated reporter with the most direct knowledge make the call.
In a number of high-profile instances, including at Penn State University, reports of sexual abuse against children went unreported to authorities because administrators sat on allegations brought to them.
Carrie Ward, executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said it’s best that the mandatory reporter with the most direct knowledge of abuse be the one who calls the state. That person’s report will likely be the most accurate, rather than secondhand, she said.
In many cases, Ward said, subordinates tell their supervisors before alerting the state because they think the supervisors have more experience in dealing with such allegations.
“The counterargument is that it’s not difficult to make the call. Just give the information provided to you,” Ward said. “I don’t want anyone at the direct level thinking they are not well-equipped to handle it.”
She said her organization advocates for victims and wants to ensure that reports are made. Sometimes administrative decisions are made to sit on reports so the public doesn’t learn about them, which is a “disservice to victims,” she said.
The policies in the Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee school districts, among others, are for employees to immediately call the Department of Children and Family Services about suspected abuse and submit a written report within 48 hours. The employee shall also promptly inform the superintendent or building principal, the policies state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!