Remember your mother telling you all those hours playing video games were wasted?
She was wrong.
This fall, Olivet Nazarene University will field an Esports team. Basically, students from Olivet likely will compete in three electronic games against students from other colleges and universities.
Olivet announced its team plans in the spring. They were the first, but they are not entirely alone. Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd said earlier he was interested in the idea.
Immediate plans call for the Olivet Nazarene University Tigers to have matches in three games. One is Beat Saberm which involves wearing a virtual reality headset and waving two wands to knock out targets coming at you. It is very similar to Luke Skywalker practicing with his lightsaber against the drones.
Then, there is League of Legends, in which a team of five moves across a map to try to knock out the other team’s headquarters, a capture-the-flag idea similar to Stratego. In game terms, it’s a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena.
Finally, there is Overwatch, another game using a map, which is played in teams of six, with two tank heroes, two support heroes (the medics) and two damage heroes (the grenadiers).
Think talked with Mike Szostek, the director of this new endeavor, at his office in the old Robert Frost school building that is now part of Olivet. Questions were asked by Phil Angelo, answers provided by Szostek. Both are edited for continuity and length.
The question every parent will ask — are there scholarships?
We’re looking at that, and we’re working on the details. There are a lot of games where students can compete for cash prizes. You can win in-game currency.
There will be a varsity and a junior varsity. There will be an academy for students working their way up and also intramural competition.
There was a game, Heroes of the Dorm, where the top prize was a $75,000 scholarship during three years.
How does anyone make money on this?
The computer companies make money by selling games and also by selling ads that appear on screen. What’s in it for Olivet is to attract students to the university.
Will this be done online or will the team travel?
Scrimmages will be online, but we will be traveling for tournaments. I am not sure if we will be bringing computers, but one of the vital skills is to get your computer back up and running when there is a problem.
[Olivet has completed a room, near the current concession area at McHie Arena, that serves as the home arena of its Esports.]
Is there a league, a championship? What is the season?
There are several sanctioning bodies. The one we most likely will use is NACE (National Association of Collegiate Esports). There are about 120 colleges and universities competing. There will be six in Illinois: Robert Morris, Carl Sandburg, Principia, Illinois College, Illinois Wesleyan and Olivet. [Robert Morris is one of the Illinois pioneers of the sport, having fielded a team since 2014.]
The season will run with the school year.
There’s got to be a big disadvantage if you are playing a much larger school, say, Ohio State? How do you cope with that?
Sometimes, two smaller schools will create a merged team to compete with a big school.
Who makes the team? Will there be tryouts?
We are building the team. Yes, there is a tryout, of sorts, but for many games, there is already an established ranking, a record of past scores.
You are the coach. How will you be coaching the team?
We will be hiring assistant coaches for each particular game. After each match and practices, we will go over the match, talking strategy.
Will there be practices?
Yes, an estimated eight to 10 hours per week for the varsity, maybe half of that for the junior varsity.
These games, to me, would seem to measure two skills — reaction time and a knowledge of the game itself; what is placed where?
Those are certainly a big part, but teamwork also is important in many of the games. Your healers might not know how to blow something up [similar to your damage specialists]. Are they where they need to be to help your tanks?
You also have to have composure. Think of basketball. How often are you close enough to a professional game to hear each player and to see their expressions? Here we are talking about being recorded every moment up close.
It has to be a clean environment [no mocking, no trash talking]. You can get thrown out for cursing. There’s no berating the officials.
Will the team be coed?
This is predominantly a male activity, but we welcome and encourage women. We took a survey of the student body to determine interest and got 600 responses. A third of them were from women. We do have a record of scores and in the Top 10 for most games, we have nine men, one woman.
Will there be uniforms?
I have designed one. [Done in the school colors, the shirt has a sort of racing stripe appeal with the Roaring Tiger logo on the chest. It looks similar to a bike rider or soccer jersey.]
I am no expert, but my recollection from my children playing them, was these games had a lot of violence in them. Is that in keeping with Olivet’s mission?
I am a committed Christian myself. There is a difference in the games, from what I would call cartoony violence, similar to these games, and realistic violence, as you might see in Call of Duty [a military game, which started with World War II and since has expanded].
There is violence in a lot of sport. Certainly, there is violence in hockey, yet there are Christian schools that play hockey.
Are there workplace skills students can learn from this?
Many of these games are really exercises in problem-solving. Virtual reality is a part of the games. It is also an increasing part of business. How about a virtual reality tour of a museum? You want to build an electronic convenience store and see how your brand of chips would look on the rack? We can show you how to do that.
Do you hope some day to send out the Esports standings and have sportswriters covering the events?
I hope so.
