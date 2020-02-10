Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University accounting students from the McGraw School of Business are again providing tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and was introduced at Olivet through the campus chapter of Enactus. Olivet’s Enactus chapter is the largest club on campus.
In 2019, 21 Olivet students prepared 252 federal returns and 257 state returns for other students, staff and members of the community. These returns generated $186,228 in refunds for the clients.
This spring, the VITA program will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday until April 8 in Weber Center on Olivet’s campus, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
Appointments are not necessary. In order to qualify for help from VITA, there is an income limit of $56,000.
For more information regarding the IRS program, refer to the VITA website. To learn more tax preparation assistance through the Olivet program, call 815-928-5452.
