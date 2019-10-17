BOURBONNAIS — An Olivet Nazarene University student was seriously injured when she was hit by a car as she crossed William Latham Drive on Oct. 10.
The 24-year-old woman from Jackson, Mich., was transferred to Loyola Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said.
Anderson said she is being treated for a head injury.
According to a Bourbonnais report, the woman was crossing from the north side to the south side in the 500 block of William Latham at 6:42 p.m.
A car traveling eastbound in the outer lane of Latham hit the woman.
According to the report, there is no marked crosswalk where the accident occurred.
The accident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!