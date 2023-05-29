Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball player Braydon Flagg died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana last week.

The 20-year-old Flagg was a sophomore and a biology major at Olivet. He was a graduate of New Prairie (Ind.) High School.

Flagg lived in Mill Creek, Ind.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

