When John Bowling retires as president of Olivet Nazarene University in two years, he will have led Olivet for 30 years. That’s an unprecedented span.
Bowling has served longer than any other leader of Olivet. Harold Reed was president from 1949 to 1975.
For comparison, the American Council on Education estimates that the average tenure of a college presidency is 8.5 years.
The university honored him with a Doctor of Divinity degree as part of its centennial celebration.
An excellent public speaker, he also is a published author, including books on “Grace-full Leadership;” “Packin’ Up and Headin’ Out: Making the Most of Your College Adventure;” and “Making the Climb,” which chronicles his ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Think recently sat down with Bowling in his office at the university. Questions were asked by Phil Angelo for Think. Answers were provided by Bowling. Both edited for length and continuity.
Do you have any plans for retirement?
You want to retire to something, rather than from something, but I do not have any set plans. The right thing — the right adventure — will open up.
I’m not particularly looking forward to retirement, but I am not dreading it. I am so wrapped up here that retirement will be a complete deconstruction. Bored? I would like to know what that feels like.
Do you have any hobbies you will pursue?
I am not really a hobby person. I do collect memorabilia from the 1924 Olympics, which were held in Paris. Those were the Olympics in the movie “Chariots of Fire.” Eric Liddell was the son of missionaries to China and was portrayed in the film. In 2024, the Olympics will return to Paris, and I plan to be there.
You have done a lot of positive things for Olivet. What are you most proud of?
I don’t really think in those terms, but I am very pleased with the relationship that has developed between Olivet and the broader community.
The construction of the chapel (Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel) has allowed a lot of community things to happen on campus.
In 2008, when the economy was very bad, construction at Olivet helped keep people working.
I also feel very good that the mission and ethos of Olivet has not been eroded. It is easy for institutions to drift and that has not happened here. In some ways, the main job of the president is to foster the mission, to keep both faith and learning. It’s not just a degree. You can get a degree in your pajamas on the internet.
And you want to be a good steward, to hand over a good institution to the next person.
Olivet is a Christian and religious institution in an increasingly secular world. Is it harder today to be a person of faith? And a faith-based institution? Do we need faith more than ever?
The world has changed in some rather dramatic ways. Light shines brighter in darkness. Maybe faith today is more significant than it ever was.
We live in a diverse society. At Olivet, we respect everyone of any religious background. You have your beliefs, and I respect them. We all have to be sensitive.
Olivet gets a great deal of support from people who are not Nazarene and from some who are not Christian.
What is the most fun part of your job?
Being with students. I was just at a dinner for Hispanic Heritage Month.
I do like the diversity of this job. I get to do 25 completely different things in a week. The variety keeps me refreshed.
Do you have a favorite part of campus? Like a bench you sit on to read? A class you like to observe?
The Milby Clock Tower. It’s the only building on campus named for a student (Thomas H. Milby, who attended Olivet in 1956). Milby died from meningitis, and his parents contributed the funds for the tower.
A plaque reminds us that he “walked these paths on the way to heaven.”
How have students changed over the course of your term?
I’m pleased to say that the student body is a lot more diverse, racially and ethnically. Nearly 25 percent of the student body is African American. Years ago, that was not the case.
That is really good for the students who have been admitted and really good for the institution. It is not good to be isolated.
There were some who were concerned that as we became larger, standards would drop. That has not been the case. We are getting better students and incoming test scores are rising. There has been growth in academic programs, with more students in nursing and engineering.
Every incoming class has its own personality. The Gen Xers were more loners. Both parents were working. Today’s student is more social, more concerned about service. That’s encouraging.
If you had a piece of advice for the parents of an incoming freshman, what would that be?
Think about college early, and begin working on the problems of independence, finance and separation from home.
We often put too much pressure on beginning students to decide on a career. Don’t hover too much. Today there are lots of folks in middle age in careers they did not envision. University education is not just vocational training. It is a process of broadening and maturing.
I can understand why parents would lean toward the pragmatic, but students should understand the arts.
This is a political time and there is a lot of discussion about the future of higher education. What do you think the fairest way to pay for college would be?
This is a hot topic. The traditional method is not sustainable. Colleges just can’t keep raising fees.
Some talk about free education. That would be almost impossible, That’s not going to happen. I do think it’s good for students to have skin in the game.
I think you have to have some type of repayment in student loans for those in the helping professions, for people working in hospitals, social services and teaching. Forgive portions of the loan for those graduates who go on to teach in inner cities.
Our whole financial aid system is too complicated. There’s a big difference between the sticker price for college and the real cost of attendance (after aid). It could be half or less.
Should the government forgive student loans? All of them? Some of them? Under what guidelines?
Forgiveness makes sense for those in careers of public service.
Colleges have a responsibility to counsel students to be careful with debt. A world without debt seems so easy, but it is not realistic. Wholesale forgiveness is not the best way.
Should college be free? All colleges? Just the public colleges? If only public colleges were free, how would that impact private schools like Olivet?
Most private colleges would not survive, unless they were elite institutions.
The best investment for state and federal money is to give more support to private schools. Every federal dollar invested in Olivet is met by 20 from the private sector.
Private school students graduate at higher rates and they are more likely to repay their student loans. If the private school system collapsed and all those students moved into public schools, the impact would be huge.
The system in place is actually a good system, blending public and private colleges. We have a wonderful community college, Kankakee Community College, right here. We have students at Olivet, who get their degrees and go on to great public institutions for graduate school.
You’ve seen a lot of changes in the community, too. How is the community doing now, compared to 30 years ago?
I lived in the community for eight years before coming to Olivet. Those were the days, in the early 1980s, when the saying was, “Turn out the lights.” The community has rebounded in a wonderful way. There is growth and development and a much better spirit of communication.
I am very encouraged and optimistic.
You are a great public speaker. How do you go about the process of writing a speech?
I’m very conscious of what I want to say. How many times do you listen to a speech and come away not knowing what the speaker was trying to say? A good speech should embed windows and mirrors, revealing the world and allowing people to reflect.
There should be interesting anecdotes and moments of recognition when people say, “I get that.” One important aspect is what you choose to leave out.
I like to write more than I like to get up and talk. That’s the creative, fun part.
There are illustrations all around if you keep your eyes open. We were touring in Turkey when we saw the weaving of rugs — one thread after another. A thousand threads going together. I’m thinking — I can use that.
What will your successor’s biggest challenge be?
Raising the 20 to 25 percent of the budget not covered by fees, but the new president will step into a university with strong momentum and a positive spirit.
How would you like to be remembered?
I don’t think about that. As I look at the portraits of the other presidents, I am aware that the memory of past accomplishments is relatively short. That’s just the way things are.
I’d like people to think that I have been steady, consistent, amiable — that I’ve shown the softer side of leadership. It has been a fun time. It has not been a job. It’s been a way of life.
When they have wanted to name things for me, I’ve thought, “No, that’s not right. I’m always in the limelight. Let’s honor others.”
I do have a deep appreciation for the years spent here. Leadership, done right, is essentially service. Olivet does not belong to me. I belong to Olivet.
