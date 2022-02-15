BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University accounting students from the McGraw School of Business are providing free tax preparation assistance this filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service to help qualified individuals file their income taxes.
In 2019, 21 Olivet students prepared 252 federal returns and 257 state returns for other students, staff and members of the community. These returns generated $186,228 in refunds for the clients.
Certified accounting students will be available to offer assistance on Tuesdays through March 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 307 in the Weber Leadership Center, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
People with an income of $58,000 or less, have disabilities or limited English speaking skills qualify for participation.
Appointments are not necessary.
“As accounting students involved in the VITA program, we enjoy assisting people in our community with tax preparation and making an impact,” Kevin Gard, McGraw School of Business accounting club president, said in a news release.
For more information about ONU’s VITA program, contact Professor Dave Horton by email at dwhorton@olivet.edu.
