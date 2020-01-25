BRADLEY — Like so many of the relic pieces of farm equipment displayed at its historic farm show, Thee Olde Time Farm Show also has faded into history.
The three-day show held in late June or early July at the Perry Farm in Bourbonnais Township will be no more.
Dan Lowe, of Irwin, who had been a driving force behind the event held annually since 2001, said the 2019 event was the last.
“It’s a stab in my heart, but life goes on,” Lowe said this week.
On the Facebook page for the farm show, Lowe announced the decision: “Hello, everyone ... it is with a heavy heart I need to let everyone know that within the next 60 days Thee Olde Time Farm Show will be disbanded and dissolved. ... There will be an Auction on March 1st at the Perry Farm Park at 1:00 pm. ... Thank you to everyone for your support of the Farm Show!”
Like many events, Lowe said the show simply had run its course and with fewer people involved, putting the project together simply became more than the small organization could handle.
Attendance for the event ranged from 500 to 3,000 people — largely depending on the weather.
“It’s just a loss. It’s sad,” said Hollis Clark, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, which owns and operates Perry Farm. “It brought traffic to the park and brought outside people to the community.”
Lowe said this move has been in discussion for some time. He noted putting on the weekend show cost the organization about $15,000 annually, with about $4,000 of that cost dedicated to insurance.
He stressed this decision was not made due to costs.
“The park district has been good to us,” he said. “This was not about them at all. We only had two or three members putting the show together, and we cannot do this any longer.”
The auction will feature event staples such as fencing, posts, a tent, bleacher, tables, chairs, flagpole, a trailer and other items will be sold.
The show annually featured 100 to 125 old tractors, exhibits and various other historic pieces of agriculture equipment, showing event attendees how farmers from generations past worked their craft.
This was the only show the local group put together. Lowe noted there is a summertime show in Wilton Center in neighboring Will County.
“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but we did put on one helluva show,” he said.
