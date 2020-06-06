Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka will reopen on Monday, June 15.
The reopening is being planned by the museum’s staff, Iroquois County Historical Society and Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Hours for both the museum and ICGS will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Restrictions will be in place to protect museum volunteers, employees and visitors. Face coverings will be required inside the museum and this will be strictly enforced. Hand sanitizer will be furnished and visitors will be encouraged to use it. No large groups will be allowed at this time. All visitors will be required to sign in. High-traffic surfaces will be wiped down and sanitized as needed.
The ICGS will require visitors to wear face coverings and follow social-distancing standards. Because the research rooms are small, researchers will be restricted to one per room.
For now, the Art Gallery is empty but the works of Greta Taylor are set to be displayed. The exhibit is expected to be on display until late September.
The museum offers three floors of displays depicting the history of Iroquois County townships and villages. The exhibits include a bedpan display set up at the entryway to the museum. In the basement you’ll find farming equipment, the old jail, a country store and post office, doctors’ room and veterinarian room. The second floor features an all-faith chapel, the old courtroom, a one-room school, military room, country kitchen and more. The first floor features a Victorian parlor, Native American room and several display cases featuring a variety of items.
For more information, call 815-432-2215.
