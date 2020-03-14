The Trump administration announced Friday during a national news conference that it’s working to broaden testing for the coronavirus with a flurry of new measures.
Those measures include the appointment of a “testing czar,” emergency approval of a new high-volume testing system and a hotline for resource-stretched labs.
The moves came a day after one of the government’s top health officials called the initial testing effort “a failing” and health care professionals, politicians and patients across the country complained about lack of access to testing in the U.S.
Here in Kankakee County, Riverside Marketing Director Carl Maronich said, “We currently do not have test kits. However, if the patients meet appropriate criteria, we can test here and send those tests out.”
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said there are a limited number of tests kits at this time in the U.S. and that available tests are being used on qualified, high-risk individuals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells people to seek testing if they have certain symptoms of the flu-like illness consistent with the coronavirus — fever, cough and trouble breathing — and if they have traveled recently to a coronavirus outbreak area or have been in close contact with someone who’s been infected. Ultimately, it’s up to a doctor to decide who should get tested.
The CDC is also telling doctors to give priority to the elderly or those who have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, which can cause pneumonia. Doctors are also supposed to prioritize medical workers or others who have been in contact with a confirmed case.
The agency recommends people be tested for flu, to rule that out, because many of the symptoms are similar and it is flu season.
Increasing available test kits
A testing “czar” was named Friday at the Department of Health and Human Services. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health, will be responsible for coordinating between the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as private labs and state and local government.
During a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump also announced that Swiss medical company Roche had received emergency approval from the FDA to run coronavirus tests on its automated, high-volume testing system. The approval is expected to help U.S. labs dramatically increase their testing capacity. Roche said the test takes about 3 1/2 hours to run and can deliver as many as 4,000 results per day.
Medicare also announced it will pay about $36 for the CDC coronavirus test and around $51 for tests from other providers. Private insurers have said they would cover the tests.
Local hospitals prepared
Maronich said Riverside Medical Center is prepared to handle any possible cases of coronavirus, adding that a full-time emergency preparedness staff works on these issues on a regular basis.
“We drill and test different aspects of preparedness weekly and monthly,” he said. “We also participate in the annual county-wide disaster drill.”
Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to its website, is “taking every precaution to ensure the well-being of all patients and visitors to any of our hospitals, outpatient centers, clinics or physician offices.”
If a person feels they may have the virus, officials are urging you do not show up at your doctor’s office or a hospital’s emergency room as you could risk infecting others. Instead, Riverside Dr. Keith Moss says, call your doctor and they will decide if further testing needs to be done. If you don’t have a provider, call the health department for assistance.
For most people, CDC officials say, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover from COVID-19 in a couple of weeks.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
