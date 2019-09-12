KANKAKEE — Ed Pentuic, Kankakee County’s new chief public defender, said this week he is putting aside past differences in his dealings with the state’s attorney.
Last September, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe fired then-assistant state’s attorney Pentuic, who had served since 1995.
No public reason was given for Pentuic’s dismissal.
On Wednesday, Pentuic gave his first monthly report to the county board’s criminal justice committee.
Rowe, who took office in December 2016, took the opportunity to thank Pentuic for being willing to work with the state’s attorney’s office on the juvenile mentoring program.
“It takes the consent of the public defender to roll that out. Mr. Pentuic could have put the kibosh on it every easily,” Rowe told the committee. “He said he could put on his lawyer’s hat and find a bunch of reasons why there may be problems with it. He said he wasn’t going to do that.”
Pentuic replied in the same spirit.
“I’ll only say this once: Whatever problem we had a year ago, I think we’re well past it. We have many common goals about how cases should be disposed of and what’s in the best interest for the count, criminal defendants and victims,” Pentuic said.
After he left the state’s attorney’s office, Pentuic became an assistant public defender. On Sept. 1, he took office as chief public defender. He was elected by a majority of judges in the 21st judicial circuit, which consists of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. He replaced Gus Regas, who retired Aug. 31. He is the first full-time chief public defender.
Pentuic told the committee he had ideas for improving the defender’s office, such as merging part-time assistant defender positions into full-time ones. He said one full-time defender can do more than two part-time assistants.
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said the county would make available a surplus vehicle for the defender’s office.
Pentuic said that was appreciated.
“We’re not looking for any type of new vehicle. We’ll take the worst vehicle as long as the keys turn and the wheels roll,” he said.
