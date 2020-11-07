KANKAKEE — As a second surge of COVID-19 cases hits the U.S., local officials say what they have learned since its initial strike is helping them face it.
Government, health and education officials from the Healthy Business Alliance came together via an online forum Friday to report on how Kankakee County is doing. Both hospitals — AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center — have seen more patients being admitted with COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“We are not overwhelmed,” AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital president Chris Shride said.
Unlike the lockdown mandated by Gov. JB Pritzker back in March, Shride said the hospital is still busy with regular care, treatment, procedures and testing.
Riverside Senior Vice President and COO Kyle Benoit said the second surge is here.
“We have more positive cases now than in the spring,” he said. “COVID patients go home quickly because of how we have learned to treat the virus.”
Like St. Mary’s, Benoit said Riverside is busy with other treatments, procedures and testing for other medical issues. As of Friday, Riverside was also treating 31 COVID positive patients with four of those in the intensive care unit.
When it comes to putting patients on a ventilator, both Benoit and Shride said the treatments now practiced are reducing the need. Shride said as of Friday no patients were on ventilators.
State action
All 11 of the state’s regions are now under increased mitigations since positivity rates have crept back up. In Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, the 7-day rolling positivity rate was 12.4 percent on Thursday. That same day, Pritzker announced he may send the state back at Phase 2 due to the increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said that would be a giant step backward. Officials are doing things needed to be done to not warrant the move, he said.
“We have learned so much in the past eight to 10 months,” County Health Administrator John Bevis said. “We may be fatigued and tired but we need to keep doing the things we have been doing.”
That means social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.
Also part of the equation is contact tracing. There are 10 working in the county and four more are going to be hired, Bevis said.
If you get a call from COVID contact at 312-777-1999, Bevis said that is a contact tracer calling. It is not a spam/scam call, he said.
They have contacted 90 percent of people who caught the virus within 24 hours, but tracers have only been able to follow up with 35 percent.
Bevis said people are not cooperating.
“They don’t want people to know, or employers to know,” he said. “They need to help us paint a picture on where this starts.”
Bevis asked people to remain vigilant.
“We are asking for the public’s help,” he said. “We cannot stop what we are doing. We can’t say we are back to normal. We are coming up on the holidays and school breaks. This is going to be about we, not me. We need to help our neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!