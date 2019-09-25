KANKAKEE — City officials held an event Tuesday to promote smoke detectors. They only had to point to a fire that occurred just hours before to make their case.
Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters got a call about a fire in the basement of a house in the 800 block of South Schuyler Avenue. It was a smoke detector that alerted the occupants, who got out in time. No one was injured.
At the event later in the morning, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the majority of fire deaths are caused by smoke inhalation. A few years ago, 10,000 smoke detectors were distributed to local residents, he said, yet some homes are still without the devices.
In recent years, Schuldt said, the Kankakee Fire Department has responded to an average of 75 structure fires a year, holding steady while such blazes have dropped nationwide.
He and other area fire officials took part in an event organized by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance at the fire station on West Station Street.
They highlighted a new law requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke detectors with those that have sealed batteries that last a decade by the end of 2022. This law applies to houses that still have alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are not hardwired.
In 2018, Illinois saw more than 100 residential fire deaths, with nearly 70 percent of them occurring in homes without working smoke detectors, according to the alliance.
At the end of the 10-year life cycle for a smoke alarm, it will automatically alert homeowners to replace it.
“While many people deactivate their older model smoke alarms or remove the batteries while cooking, the 10-year model is not a cooking nuisance and has a 15-minute silencer button,” Phil Zaleski, the alliance’s executive director, said in a news release. “They are also very affordable with the current retail price being about $20.”
While that is more expensive than older detectors, homeowners will more than make up the difference by eliminating the cost of buying batteries over the 10 years, fire officials said.
Aurora-based First Alert is donating 100 smoke detectors and 10 installation kits to the Kankakee Fire Department to distribute to residents.
At the event, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said during a speech she was proud of the fire department’s commitment to public safety.
