Cops

Daily Journal staff report

OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police investigated an incident on Interstate 57 on Wednesday they determined was a murder-suicide through autopsy findings.

Officials were dispatched to the scene of an accident involving a commercial motor vehicle near the 303-mile marker in Otto Township at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you