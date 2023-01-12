...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 12 ft
occasionally to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police investigated an incident on Interstate 57 on Wednesday they determined was a murder-suicide through autopsy findings.
Officials were dispatched to the scene of an accident involving a commercial motor vehicle near the 303-mile marker in Otto Township at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.
The vehicle, which had been traveling south, was located in the center median.
ISP said in the release officers found 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson, of Fort Smith, Ark., inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:54 p.m. by the coroner’s office.
Tiffany C. Hendrickson, 34, of Fort Smith, Ark., and the wife of Michael Hendrickson, was the driver and was transported to Riverside Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.
Tiffany Hendrickson was pronounced dead in the emergency department at Riverside.
Autopsies on both individuals were completed Wednesday, according to the corner’s release.
Preliminary autopsy findings demonstrate that Michael Hendrickson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Tiffany Hendrickson died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s release said.
The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology testing, according to the coroner’s office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Troop 5 and the Illinois State Police Zone 1 Investigations Division.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
