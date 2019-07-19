BRADLEY — The Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency’s main job is to run the local sewer plant.
But it has another responsibility: Handling the electronic waste program for its four member towns — Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park. It operates e-waste dropoff sites at the Kankakee and Bradley public works departments.
Years ago, KRMA had a state grant to pay for the e-waste program, but it ran out long ago.
At least one member of the agency’s board wonders why KRMA is in the business of handling e-waste. He said he knows that people outside the agency’s four towns bring their waste to the sites.
“Do we want to stay in the e-waste business? This is for four communities, but this is a countywide problem. The other communities have nowhere else to get rid of it,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, a KRMA board member, said during the agency’s board meeting this week. “I don’t think it’s fair for people to pay for e-recycling through sewer bills.”
Kankakee Alderman Carl Brown, another board member, said without the e-waste program, people will illegally throw away their old TVs and computers.
“If they don’t have a place to get rid of it, there will be a cost for us to clean it up anyway. It will be our problem anyway,” Brown said.
Schore and Brown agreed the agency should seek the county as a partner for the e-waste program.
In an interview afterward, Dave Tyson, KRMA’s executive director, said the e-waste program costs the agency $10,000 per month. The two unmanned e-waste collection areas are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“I am trying to reach out to the IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) to see if there is any kind of grant out there to get some help from the state. It doesn’t hurt to try,” Tyson said.
It is illegal in Illinois to dispose of electronic waste in trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!