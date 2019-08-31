KANKAKEE — Yet another Kankakee alderman says the city administration should have alerted the City Council about a federal lawsuit alleging a male firefighter attacked a female colleague during a fatal fire last year.
Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, said he first heard about the federal lawsuit filed July 18 by Lt. Michelle Giese when he read a story about it in last weekend’s Daily Journal. The lawsuit alleged Lt. Nathan Boyce attacked her during an Oct. 18 fire that resulted in one fatality.
In an interview, Curtis said he heard rumors about an incident at the fire, but he had received no information from a “solid source.” Other council members also have reported they found out about the lawsuit from the newspaper.
“We should be aware of any lawsuit against Kankakee,” Curtis said. “To find out about it in the newspaper is a little disheartening. How would we have answered our constituents if they had asked about the lawsuit? We would have said, ‘What lawsuit?’ That doesn’t look very good.”
He said the city had multiple opportunities to notify the council of the lawsuit after it was filed more than a month ago. Since then, he noted, the council has held two meetings and a number of committee sessions.
As for the lawsuit, he said he only knows Giese’s side. But he said if a firefighter attacked another, one day of suspension seemed inadequate.
“Workplace violence cannot happen,” Curtis said. “What is in the lawsuit is concerning.”
According to the lawsuit, Boyce was allowed to choose the day of his suspension. Fire Chief Damon Schuldt told union members he kept the suspension to one day to ensure that the fire and police commission and the city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out of public view, the lawsuit said.
The incident apparently leaked to the administration when Giese left a message with human resources about it the next month. She did not get a call back, but soon heard from Schuldt, who confronted her about why she reached out to HR, the lawsuit said.
Schuldt, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and city attorneys have declined to comment on the contents of the lawsuit.
