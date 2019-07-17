BRADLEY — The regional sewer plant’s three biggest users should have “skin in the game” when it comes to a plant expansion, an official said Tuesday.
Those industrial users — in order of waste volume — are CSL Behring, BASF and Dow Chemical, said Art Strother, the plant’s superintendent.
The plant serves 62,000 residents in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park. The waste sent to the plant by the three biggest users is equivalent to 100,000 residents, Strother told the board for the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency. All industrial users combined are the equivalent of 123,000 residential users.
As for the three largest, Strother said, “they’re not going to pretreat. It’s time for them to have skin the game.”
KRMA officials have discussed the matter with CSL, but not the other two industrial users, he said.
In response, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the agency’s board chairman, directed staff to contact the other two.
In an interview afterward, Strother said the plant was built to handle the equivalent of 164,000 residents. In May and June, he said, the plant exceeded its capacity — up to 184,000 residents.
“We’re straining the plant,” he said. “I don’t see any relief in this unless the industries decide to go to pretreatment. The reason I target the three industrial users is because they are pretty consistent with their load. There’s no doubt about the strength of the three major contributors.”
In recent times, many industries have moved away from pretreatment because of its cost, Strother said.
With the increase in industrial waste, KRMA officials have acknowledged they need to again expand the plant, which is along the Kankakee River in Bradley. The previous $70 million expansion, completed a few years ago, is not keeping up with the growth in volume.
“I want the board to realize we are looking at a serious issue. We need to sit down with these industries and see what they have to offer,” Strother said. “I don’t mind treating their waste, but the plant is being stressed. As someone certified by the state of Illinois, my major concern is to keep the river clean.”
If the big users do not chip in for the plant expansion, he said, residents would have to pick up the slack.
During the meeting, officials said they have approached the state Environmental Protection Agency about low-interest loans for the sewer plant expansion.
“I got an indication that funds are available,” said Larry Ohm, KRMA’s accountant.
