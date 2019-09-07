KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler has apologized for “poor communication” about his plan for animal control.
“From the volume of phone calls, emails and messages I am getting, it’s time to admit that a broader discussion needs to happen,” Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said in a Facebook post last week.
Last week, Wheeler revealed his plan in a private meeting with animal control employees. He told them he wanted to transfer animal control to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 1 and end county-lead operations by midyear-2020 at the earliest. He spoke about the plan publicly one day later at the meeting of the county board’s executive committee, which signed off on the idea.
The reason for the changes, he said, was to focus on enforcement of animal control laws to protect dogs, cats and other animals.
But he said the word got out the county was closing animal control entirely.
“AC was never going to ‘close’ on 12/1 as there is way too much work to do to make that final decision and timeline,” Wheeler said. “That was told to management of AC, the employees and the board. Somehow the media missed that part, and that doesn’t help.”
In the Facebook post, he said he has spent about a year on the animal control proposal already and intends to spend another year working with everyone involved to provide clarity and an understandable plan before the county board votes on the shelter closure.
‘WALKING IT BACK’
On Sept. 10, he said, the county board is expected to vote on transferring animal control to sheriff’s office management. The board also is slated to decide whether to keep Julie Boudreau, the animal control director, past Dec. 1.
“We need to have a shelter community leadership discussion on the housing and adoption aspect, one that was and still is to occur for some time,” Wheeler said. “Many support it, many are opposed. But what is clear is that we all need to get the facts before we leap to conclusions. Myself included. You can call this walking it back, and it probably is on some level. But it is obvious that not having a full picture of what the future holds is not going to allow the process to move forward.”
Wheeler said he would work with the county’s Animal Welfare Advisory Committee and area shelters to provide clarity on the county’s vision for animal control.
“I apologize for the poor communication on this. Not a mistake I make very often,” he said.
In a later email to the Daily Journal, Wheeler said, “I take responsibility for not communicating all possible futures in the meeting, and discussing one possible model, but the fact remains that (neither) I, nor anyone else, said the shelter was imminently closing. It would take a long, detailed process to make that final call, one done in consultation with the shelters and a board vote. You can’t do that in a month, two months or maybe even a year.”
He said he would not apologize for wanting to pursue cat and dog abusers. He said he started the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee and supported prosecution of abusers by allocating resources to the state’s attorney’s office for that purpose.
Wheeler said he has been talking with county board members in private for months about his proposal.
Wheeler has said he did not want to alert the community about the proposed shelter change before he was able to speak with employees.
Boudreau, the animal control director, said she appreciated Wheeler’s Facebook message.
“I think it’s good that he recognizes that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. The uncertainty makes people quite nervous,” Boudreau said.
