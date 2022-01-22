Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, who was severely wounded during a routine police call on Dec. 29 at Comfort Inn in Bradley, is no longer listed in critical condition.
According to a statement released by his family Saturday morning, Bailey was released from the Intensive Care Unit earlier this week and is now being treated in standard hospital care. He was in the ICU for almost three weeks.
"He is no longer in critical condition, he is stable, and he is getting ready to start the next chapter of his recovery," the family's statement read.
The family also said, "It appears likely that Tyler will soon be released from the hospital to begin his next phase of treatment."
In the update, the family discussed the ongoing struggle that Bailey has been facing since being shot.
"In the days following the incident, we stood by simply praying Tyler would survive," the statement read. "During the following three weeks, we have watched Tyler give everything he has to fight for his life. We thank God every day that Tyler is strong and is able to push back against these injuries. He has displayed small improvements on almost a daily basis and has reached real milestones in his recovery over this short time. ... While there remains a long road ahead for Tyler in his recovery, it’s an incredible feeling to be able to share this information with the community that has been with us every step of the way."
The family also thanked the community for its outpouring of support not only for Bailey but also for Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who died Dec. 30 of injuries sustained during the incident at the hotel.
"We are humbled by the number of events that have occurred already and those that are scheduled to happen over the next few months to support not only Tyler, but his wife, Sydney, as well," the family said. "She has been able to stay at Tyler’s side this entire time, holding his hand so that he always feels her touch, talking to him so that he hears a voice he knows and loves. This would not be possible without the support and generosity of everyone involved."
Privacy is continually requested by the family as it works through Bailey's recovery.
"We continue to be thankful for the respect and privacy everyone has allowed us to have during this time. It has made the journey much easier on Tyler’s family, and we appreciate everyone’s continued display of kindness in that respect .... We will do our best to keep the community updated with Tyler’s future progress as he heals," the family said. "We are eternally grateful for the support Tyler and Sydney have received in these short twenty-three days. We are so proud of Tyler and his courageous fight. We wish Marlene was here to see it as well, but we know she is watching out for Tyler from above."
