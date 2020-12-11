MOMENCE — A Momence police officer died while on duty Thursday morning in a car crash.
Officer Troy Jacobson, 38, Kankakee, was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. when he crashed at Dixie Highway and River Street, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
It appears the cause of death was a medical issue, Gessner said following Thursday’s autopsy. Gessner said there were no signs on the pavement that indicated Jacobson applied the brakes to his vehicle before the crash, which remains under investigation.
At the time of the crash, Jacobson was on his way back to the station after he radioed in about not feeling well, Gessner said.
While en route, he crashed his squad car into the clock tower on the northwest corner of the intersection of River Street and Dixie Highway.
Jacobson was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m.
When he was taken from the hospital to the morgue later that morning, Gessner said, 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles lines up to provide an escort.
In the afternoon, Jacobson again received a police escort. This time a caravan of law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse carrying Jacobson’s body to Brown Funeral Home in Manteno. Upon arrival, law enforcement lined the path in salute as the fallen officer was taken into the funeral home.
“It’s tough,” Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato said.
Brucato said Jacobson had joined the Momence force full time in August. Prior to that, he worked with the force part time. Jacobson worked for the Kankakee Police Department from August 2012 to February 2019 as a patrolman and detective.
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said Jacobson’s death is hitting the community hard.
“It breaks my heart that this happened. This touches home. This is devastating, just heartbreaking,” Steele said. “He was always friendly. Always had a smile. To lose someone this young is devastating to his family, our department and our entire city.”
Jacobson leaves a wife and three children.
