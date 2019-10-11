KANKAKEE — An off-duty Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officer and another man were involved in what was described as a “road rage” incident which resulted in a fight.
No arrests have been made in the Sept. 24 incident. The Kankakee Police Department incident report was sent to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office where it will be determined if any charges are made.
According to the report gained through a Freedom of Information request, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Corp. Brian Coash, a 10-year member of the department, and another man began having issues with one another while driving in the late morning of Sept. 24 at the intersection of East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue.
Both drivers, according to the report, stated they ended up in the McDonald’s parking lot along North Fifth Avenue where the incident turned into a fight.
When police arrived at 10:56 a.m. the other man involved in the altercation was not wearing a shirt and had a small cut to his upper lip. Coash was described as calm and had no visible signs of injury.
Coash, who is a former Kankakee police officer, is an amateur boxer.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said his office has not been involved in the incident because it is a Kankakee police matter. The sheriff’s department, however, is doing an internal investigation.
“We’re not sure at this point why it happened or who started it,” he said.
He noted Coash remains on the job.
“We are trying to learn who did what to whom. This started as a verbal altercation. How physical it got, we don’t know,” Downey said. “The process will follow like any other complaint.”
Because of the position Coash holds and the fact he is a witness in cases prosecuted by the county’s state’s attorney’s office, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the case has been referred to the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.
This office, Rowe said, provides an independent review of the matter.
