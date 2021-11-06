A declining Kankakee County population has led to an expected outcome: The number of vacant residential properties in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais metropolitan region increased during the past 10 years, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The vacancy rates for each of the three communities rose, but across Kankakee County, the rate was identical when comparing 2020 to 2010.
Accordingly, all three metro communities experienced a loss of population as well.
In Kankakee, the vacancy rate went from 11.8 percent in 2010 to 13.2 percent in the 2020 count. In Bradley, the percentage rose from 4.7 percent to 5.8 percent, and in Bourbonnais, it grew from 4.6 percent to 5.6 percent.
Manteno posted a vacancy rate of 5.1 percent, just a touch below the 5.3 percent rate of 2010.
In the Iroquois County community of Watseka, the vacancy rate hit 15.6 percent. Ten years ago, it was 9.9 percent.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Kankakee County had 3,735 vacant housing units in 2010 vs. 3,742 in the 2020 count. In total, the number of housing units in the county grew by a minuscule 24 during the past decade, to a total of 45,270.
The 2020 Census data has been called into question by many. Due to the pandemic, the count has been considered as being incomplete at best and inaccurate at worst by many.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted that while Kankakee has issues regarding unoccupied residences, he does not believe that 13 percent are vacant. The city is planning a census challenge and a recount.
‘RIDICULOUS NUMBER’
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore noted the fact that Bourbonnais has a 5.6 percent vacancy rate — which represents 375 empty residences — is “crazy,” he said.
“It’s a ridiculous number. Between the undercount and the vacancy rate, it’s all crazy,” Schore said. “It’s my opinion the census people stopped going door-to-door and they just called it good.”
Schore said the 2020 U.S. Census will ultimately be considered one of the worst counts taken in recent history.
He noted when talking to real estate agents, empty houses in Bourbonnais are hard to find. When a home goes on the market, he said, they are scooped up in the matter of days.
“It’s extraordinarily difficult to find property here, whether someone is trying to buy or rent. I don’t know where these [census] numbers came from.”
Growing vacancy rates are not unique to the Kankakee County communities. Vacancies are also on the rise in Iroquois, Ford and Livingston counties.
NUMBERS CONCERNING
While the accuracy of the census count is debated, there is no question that empty properties have negative effects on a municipality. Vacant properties lead to neighborhood and declining property values, officials say.
“Sure it’s a concern,” Watseka Mayor John Allhands said, noting that Watseka has been demolishing vacant houses in the areas of repeated Iroquois River flooding and there are many more which need to come down. He said that fact is partly driving Watseka’s high vacancy rate.
“This has a ripple effect. As the population goes down, the rest of us have to make up the difference [in taxes] so the services continue,” Allhands said. “This is a huge concern.”
When comparing the 2010 census to the 2020 census, Kankakee County’s vacancy rate remained at 8.2 percent. Like Kankakee County, the Will County vacancy rate also remained flat. The rate there was 5.1 percent, census over census.
The Grundy County vacancy rate declined from 7.2 percent in 2010 to 5.3 percent in 2020.
It wouldn’t be hard to imagine Kankakee County’s vacancy rate climbing due to the county’s overall population dropping from 113,449 in 2010 to 107,502 in 2020 — a decline of 5.2 percent.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said assuming the data is accurate, he does not find the village’s vacancy rate of 5.8 percent surprising.
“The entire area lost some population. That will translate to more empty properties,” he said. “There’s no question we would like to see greater homeownership. I’m aware of some vacant single-family homes, but I believe they will become occupied.”
