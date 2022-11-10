Mary Kay O'Brien and Patrick Joyce - Nov. 2022 election

Justice Mary Kay O'Brien, the newest member of the seven-member Illinois Supreme Court, poses with State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. A native of Reddick, O'Brien won a close race Tuesday to gain a seat on the state's highest court.

 Photo provided

Reddick native Mary Kay O’Brien is the newest member to the seven-member Illinois Supreme Court.

A 3rd District Appellate Court justice and a former Democratic Illinois state representative for then-District 75 from 1997-2003, O’Brien defeated Republican Justice Michael J. Burke by a narrow 51% to 49% margin to earn the position for the court’s 3rd District.

O’Brien, 57, has been a justice in the 3rd Appellate Court for 19 years. Her 75th House District included Grundy County and portions of Kankakee, Will, Iroquois, Livingston and LaSalle counties.

Recommended for you