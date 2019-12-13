Donna Baugh, Momence
Steven Burton, Tucson, Ariz.
John Hermann Jr., Momence
Robert LaFontaine, Bradley
Susan McClure, Valparaiso, Ind.
Phyllis McDonald, Kankakee
Peggy Miller, Kankakee
Loretta Tulley, Wilton Township
Dr. Michael Van Dehey, Bourbonnais
Maurice Woosnam, Momence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!