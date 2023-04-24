BRADLEY — The new restaurant in the remodeled former Long John Silver’s building on Kinzie Avenue has finally opened for business.

The Oasis Grill welcomed customers at 265 N. Kinzie Ave. starting April 12.

Aiman Kassar, of Monee, former owner of the now-closed Niro’s Gyros on South Main Street in Bourbonnais, has relocated, renamed and revamped the operation.

