Oasis Grill chef Armando Molina-Morales, who has more than 20 years of experience as a chef in the area, poses for a photo in the new Bradley restaurant. Owner Aiman Kassar said everything on the menu is made fresh to order.
BRADLEY — The new restaurant in the remodeled former Long John Silver’s building on Kinzie Avenue has finally opened for business.
The Oasis Grill welcomed customers at 265 N. Kinzie Ave. starting April 12.
Aiman Kassar, of Monee, former owner of the now-closed Niro’s Gyros on South Main Street in Bourbonnais, has relocated, renamed and revamped the operation.
The new spot in Bradley features more space for indoor dining, a drive-thru and an expanded menu.
Kassar purchased the building in summer of 2022 in hopes of attracting more customers along the heavily-trafficked Kinzie Avenue location, conveniently situated near other restaurants and establishments.
The 2,800-square-foot site had been vacant for about three years and required extensive renovations before opening. It is more than twice the size of Niro’s.
Kassar aimed to have it open around February or March, but the interior work was not yet complete.
“We wanted to open sooner, but there were so many things,” he said. “Everything has to be up to code. All the plumbing, everything has been updated.”
For the most part, opening went smoothly, despite some initial glitches with the new computer system, he said.
“It’s never smoothly like perfect, but as smooth as possible I guess, considering it’s a new system, new everything,” Kassar said. “It has been totally remodeled, revamped, the whole place [has] new appliances, new air conditioning, new everything basically.”
Regarding the menu, Oasis Grill offers the same items as Niro’s and more.
Selections include gyros, a variety of hamburgers, fish sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken tenders and wings, Italian beef and sausage, hot dogs, and more. Drink options include fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Vegetarian offerings have expanded as well; in addition to the falafel sandwich, veggie pita and Greek salad, new items include a black bean burger and Greek spinach pie.
Other new Greek offerings include the egg lemon rice soup, and for dessert, a baklava cheesecake.
“It’s a very new cheesecake,” Kassar said. “It’s so popular, it’s just flying out the door.”
Restaurant hours are 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
Kassar said he plans to expand the hours during the summer.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
