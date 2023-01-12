...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 12 ft occasionally to 16 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 12 ft occasionally to 16 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Oasis Grill will soon open at 253 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley, the longtime home of Long John Silver's fast food restaurant.
BRADLEY — The owner of the Oasis Grill restaurant, slated to open in late February in Bradley, gained a needed signage approval this week from the Bradley Village Board.
Owner Aiman Kassar, of Monee, sought a sign variance to erect a rooftop sign at the location at 253 N. Kinzie Ave., the former longtime home of Long John Silver’s.
The sign variance had been approved Jan. 3 by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.
The village board unanimously approved the planning commission’s recommendation.
The 2,800-square-foot fast food restaurant is in the final stages of extensive renovations being completed by Kassar.
The site has been vacant for about three years. Kassar purchased the location in the summer of 2022. Kassar is the former owner-operator of the Great Steak & Potato restaurant in the Northfield Square mall.
Mayor Mike Watson informed Kassar he was a frequent diner of Great Steak, and he would be visiting Oasis Grill upon its opening.
Kassar had operated Niro’s Gyros, 275 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais. He closed the location about three months ago to focus on this new location.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.