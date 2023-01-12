Oasis Grill (copy)

The Oasis Grill will soon open at 253 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley, the longtime home of Long John Silver's fast food restaurant.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The owner of the Oasis Grill restaurant, slated to open in late February in Bradley, gained a needed signage approval this week from the Bradley Village Board.

Owner Aiman Kassar, of Monee, sought a sign variance to erect a rooftop sign at the location at 253 N. Kinzie Ave., the former longtime home of Long John Silver’s.

The sign variance had been approved Jan. 3 by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you