Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible through Wednesday. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible from Wednesday night through Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of heavy snow are expected, the first Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and the second Wednesday night through Thursday. A break in the heaviest snow rates may occur during the afternoon on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&