Nuscotomek Palomino team drops first game in world series

For the first time ever, the Kankakee Nuscotomek Palomino (17-18 age division) team advanced to the world series, which kicked off at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo, Texas Friday.
In its first game, Nuscotomek got a strong pitching performance from Peotone graduate Caleb Hunter, who allowed just two runs (one earned) in six innings of work.
But Harlingen’s Daniel Dial was just a bit stronger on the mound, as he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Manteno’s Ryan Crockett was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Nuscotomek.
Six different local schools are represented on Nuscotomek — Bishop McNamara (Tyler Hiller, Owen Jackson, Michael Lanie), Bradley-Bourbonnais (Sam Marion, Maycen Rice, Ethan Steelman, Josh Varner), Kankakee (Ethan McNeely), Manteno (Crockett), Peotone (Hunter and Cesar Anaya) and Trinity (Zane Gadbois).
Palomino coach Steve Cantway also coaches locally as an assistant at Bishop McNamara.
Nuscotomek will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Paderborn, Germany. If they win, they would be back in action at 2 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.
All games can be streamed live on the Uni-Trade Stadium YouTube channel.
